6300 Windcrest Dr

Amenities
Looking for a new apartment?
Hey! I'm Sagai with Taco Street Locating. I'm part of a magical band of taco enthusiasts with an apartment locating problem. Basically, I'm in the business of helping people like you find your perfect apartment. I have a totally streamlined process of making your apartment hunting journey as easy as possible. Plus I'm free to work with!
______________________________ Finally! You can now take that long-awaited sigh of relief. After years of campaigning, violent wars, unsuspecting cous d'etat, crushing betrayals, and unsuspecting alliances, you've now become captain of the local intramural co-ed soccer league. Under your tough yet fair leadership, your team has now become the most feared group in all of Dallas, cruising easily to championship after championship. The CEO of your company taken notice of your unrelenting leadership traits and has promoted you to some fancy executive position with a nice big pay raise so you can now afford this exceedingly luxurious Dallas apartment.
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Stainless Steel Appliances
Wood Inspired Flooring
Lighting Package
2 Inch Blinds
Framed Mirrors in Bathroom
Ceiling Fans
Custom Cabinetry w/ Backsplash
Nine Foot and Vaulted Ceilings
Full Size Washer and Dryer Connection
Wood Burning Fireplaces
Built-In Bookshelves
Linen Closets
Private Yards
Private Outside Storage
Private Patios or Balconies
Crown Molding Accents
Built-In Microwave
Garden Tubs
Pre Wired Intrusion Alarms
Scenic Wooded View
Cable Ready
Window Coverings
Granite Countertops
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Newly Upgraded Clubhouse
Game Room & Entertainment Station
Upgraded Business Center
Package Concierge
Newly Upgraded Cardio Theater & Fitness Center
Outdoor Kitchen w/ Barbecue Grilling Area
Two Salt Water Pools
Clubhouse Coffee Bar
Complimentary WIFI in Amenity areas
Recycling Available
Abundant Courtyards and Green Spaces
Access to Lake with Walking Trail
Award Winning Plano School District
Attached/Detached Garages
Close to Shopping and Restaurants
Privacy Gates with Remote Access
Close to Walking and Biking Path
24 Hour Emergency Maintenance