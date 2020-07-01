All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 6300 Windcrest Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
6300 Windcrest Dr
Last updated December 31 2019 at 4:30 AM

6300 Windcrest Dr

6300 Windcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6300 Windcrest Drive, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
courtyard
gym
game room
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
Looking for a new apartment?

  Hey! I'm Sagai with Taco Street Locating. I'm part of a magical band of taco enthusiasts with an apartment locating problem. Basically, I'm in the business of helping people like you find your perfect apartment. I have a totally streamlined process of making your apartment hunting journey as easy as possible. Plus I'm free to work with!

______________________________ Finally! You can now take that long-awaited sigh of relief. After years of campaigning, violent wars, unsuspecting cous d'etat, crushing betrayals, and unsuspecting alliances, you've now become captain of the local intramural co-ed soccer league. Under your tough yet fair leadership, your team has now become the most feared group in all of Dallas, cruising easily to championship after championship. The CEO of your company taken notice of your unrelenting leadership traits and has promoted you to some fancy executive position with a nice big pay raise so you can now afford this exceedingly luxurious Dallas apartment. 

  ___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

  Stainless Steel Appliances

Wood Inspired Flooring

Lighting Package

2 Inch Blinds

Framed Mirrors in Bathroom

Ceiling Fans

Custom Cabinetry w/ Backsplash 

Nine Foot and Vaulted Ceilings

Full Size Washer and Dryer Connection

Wood Burning Fireplaces

Built-In Bookshelves

Linen Closets

Private Yards

Private Outside Storage

Private Patios or Balconies

Crown Molding Accents

Built-In Microwave

Garden Tubs

Pre Wired Intrusion Alarms

Scenic Wooded View

Cable Ready

Window Coverings

Granite Countertops 

  ___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

  Newly Upgraded Clubhouse 

Game Room & Entertainment Station 

Upgraded Business Center

Package Concierge

Newly Upgraded Cardio Theater & Fitness Center 

Outdoor Kitchen w/ Barbecue Grilling Area 

Two Salt Water Pools 

Clubhouse Coffee Bar

Complimentary WIFI in Amenity areas

Recycling Available

Abundant Courtyards and Green Spaces

Access to Lake with Walking Trail

Award Winning Plano School District

Attached/Detached Garages

Close to Shopping and Restaurants

Privacy Gates with Remote Access

Close to Walking and Biking Path

24 Hour Emergency Maintenance

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6300 Windcrest Dr have any available units?
6300 Windcrest Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6300 Windcrest Dr have?
Some of 6300 Windcrest Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6300 Windcrest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6300 Windcrest Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6300 Windcrest Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6300 Windcrest Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 6300 Windcrest Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6300 Windcrest Dr offers parking.
Does 6300 Windcrest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6300 Windcrest Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6300 Windcrest Dr have a pool?
Yes, 6300 Windcrest Dr has a pool.
Does 6300 Windcrest Dr have accessible units?
Yes, 6300 Windcrest Dr has accessible units.
Does 6300 Windcrest Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6300 Windcrest Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Parker
4701 Charles Pl
Plano, TX 75093
AMLI West Plano
5961 W Parker Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Bellevue at Spring Creek
2401 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Legacy Village Apartment Homes
7001 Parkwood Blvd
Plano, TX 75024
Junction 15
930 E 15th St
Plano, TX 75074
Independence Crossing
6501 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
The Colonnade At Willow Bend
1100 Meredith Ln
Plano, TX 75093
Fox Trails
6300 Roundrock Trl
Plano, TX 75023

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District