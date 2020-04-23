All apartments in Plano
Location

6217 Westerley Dr, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
MOVE-IN READY! Short term lease is welcome. Beautiful, well-maintained upgraded home in sought after Westover Estates on oversized lot with many trees. Home offers custom touches including hardwood floor in all rooms; lots of closets; built-ins; large play yard separate from pool; pool bath with exterior door; large master with bay window; large utility with sink, storage, built-in ironing, laundry chute; two patios with pergolas; electrical gate and 3 car garage; lush landscaping. Easy access to highway! Fridge, washer and dryer stay in the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6217 Westerley Drive have any available units?
6217 Westerley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6217 Westerley Drive have?
Some of 6217 Westerley Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6217 Westerley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6217 Westerley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6217 Westerley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6217 Westerley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 6217 Westerley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6217 Westerley Drive offers parking.
Does 6217 Westerley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6217 Westerley Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6217 Westerley Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6217 Westerley Drive has a pool.
Does 6217 Westerley Drive have accessible units?
No, 6217 Westerley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6217 Westerley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6217 Westerley Drive has units with dishwashers.

