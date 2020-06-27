All apartments in Plano
Last updated July 29 2019 at 2:39 AM

6 Eastlane Place

6 Eastlane Place · No Longer Available
Location

6 Eastlane Place, Plano, TX 75074
Ridgewood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Super Clean 3 BdRm Beauty in PISD! 3 Brdm, 2 Bth, 2 car garage w lots of updates in quiet neighborhood located on Cul-De-Sac.Fresh, neutral paint & wood-look floors throughout!!Large Family Rm w vaulted ceiling & cozy brick fireplace. Bright & open kitchen with granite, breakfast bar, electric range built in microwave & dishwasher, lots of storage & open to Family Rm.Gorgeous view to backyard from FMRM & Kitchen.Spacious Master w private & large walk in closet.Large backyard w mature sod & trees & wrap around deck. Award winning Plano Schools & close to Dart station & 75 Central & GBT. Check out our 3D virtual walk through! Apply online, $50 app fee per adult required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Eastlane Place have any available units?
6 Eastlane Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6 Eastlane Place have?
Some of 6 Eastlane Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Eastlane Place currently offering any rent specials?
6 Eastlane Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Eastlane Place pet-friendly?
No, 6 Eastlane Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 6 Eastlane Place offer parking?
Yes, 6 Eastlane Place offers parking.
Does 6 Eastlane Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Eastlane Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Eastlane Place have a pool?
No, 6 Eastlane Place does not have a pool.
Does 6 Eastlane Place have accessible units?
No, 6 Eastlane Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Eastlane Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 Eastlane Place has units with dishwashers.

