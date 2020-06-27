6 Eastlane Place

Amenities

Super Clean 3 BdRm Beauty in PISD! 3 Brdm, 2 Bth, 2 car garage w lots of updates in quiet neighborhood located on Cul-De-Sac.Fresh, neutral paint & wood-look floors throughout!!Large Family Rm w vaulted ceiling & cozy brick fireplace. Bright & open kitchen with granite, breakfast bar, electric range built in microwave & dishwasher, lots of storage & open to Family Rm.Gorgeous view to backyard from FMRM & Kitchen.Spacious Master w private & large walk in closet.Large backyard w mature sod & trees & wrap around deck. Award winning Plano Schools & close to Dart station & 75 Central & GBT. Check out our 3D virtual walk through! Apply online, $50 app fee per adult required.