Plano, TX
5745 Knox Drive
Last updated October 9 2019 at 3:07 AM

5745 Knox Drive

5745 Knox Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5745 Knox Drive, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
A STUNNING 3 LEVEL, EXECUTIVE, UPSCALE Townhome to call home in Plano. Great Community, located near Dallas North Tollway and Corporate HQ area. Close to upmarket shopping and restaurants at The Shops at Legacy, Legacy West. Immaculate interior on three levels ( Freshly Painted- white) With the second living area or game room, with full bath, could also be used as a 4th bedroom with a ensuite. Beautiful wood flooring in living area and kitchen. Granite counter tops, with stainless appliances. Refrigerator ( New ) & Brand new washer & dryer There is also a brand new Master Bedroom Set in the Master to stay, that has been used twice. TAR application with copy of DL and three months proof of income to apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5745 Knox Drive have any available units?
5745 Knox Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 5745 Knox Drive have?
Some of 5745 Knox Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5745 Knox Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5745 Knox Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5745 Knox Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5745 Knox Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 5745 Knox Drive offer parking?
No, 5745 Knox Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5745 Knox Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5745 Knox Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5745 Knox Drive have a pool?
No, 5745 Knox Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5745 Knox Drive have accessible units?
No, 5745 Knox Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5745 Knox Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5745 Knox Drive has units with dishwashers.

