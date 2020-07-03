5745 Knox Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room

A STUNNING 3 LEVEL, EXECUTIVE, UPSCALE Townhome to call home in Plano. Great Community, located near Dallas North Tollway and Corporate HQ area. Close to upmarket shopping and restaurants at The Shops at Legacy, Legacy West. Immaculate interior on three levels ( Freshly Painted- white) With the second living area or game room, with full bath, could also be used as a 4th bedroom with a ensuite. Beautiful wood flooring in living area and kitchen. Granite counter tops, with stainless appliances. Refrigerator ( New ) & Brand new washer & dryer There is also a brand new Master Bedroom Set in the Master to stay, that has been used twice. TAR application with copy of DL and three months proof of income to apply.