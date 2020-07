Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious beauty in Plano! 5-3.5-2 in NE Plano. Hard flooring throughout ground floor living and dining areas, tons of natural light in this home due to the many, large windows. Open concept kitchen and living area with vaulted ceilings. Large master suite. Large backyard with privacy fence and brick wall on rear perimeter. Great location north of PGBT and east of HWY 75. Near lots of new shopping areas and parks. FRIDGE INCLUDED!