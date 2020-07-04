5712 Cedar Grove Circle

Amenities
Lovely Jeff Pfeifer Custom Home. This home shows beautifully! Designer finishes include Hardwood Floors, Crown Moldings, Plantation Shutters thru-out! Front yard re-sodded (4-2018) resulting in a fantastic drive-up appeal on this Interior lot. Two Bedrooms & two full Baths on the First Floor. Second bedroom has built-ins & could be used as a Study. Other features include Granite in the Kitchen with Gas Cooktop & 2016 Refrigerator, Wet Bar off Family Rm with pass-thru to Patio. Upstairs Game & Media Rooms along with Three Bdrms & Two Full Baths. Beautiful Pool with waterfalls - resurfaced in April 2018! ROOF 2017! Pets considered on a case-by-case basis. Small pets under 25 lb preferred.