All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 5712 Cedar Grove Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
5712 Cedar Grove Circle
Last updated January 24 2020 at 10:01 PM

5712 Cedar Grove Circle

5712 Cedar Grove Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5712 Cedar Grove Circle, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
media room
Lovely Jeff Pfeifer Custom Home. This home shows beautifully! Designer finishes include Hardwood Floors, Crown Moldings, Plantation Shutters thru-out! Front yard re-sodded (4-2018) resulting in a fantastic drive-up appeal on this Interior lot. Two Bedrooms & two full Baths on the First Floor. Second bedroom has built-ins & could be used as a Study. Other features include Granite in the Kitchen with Gas Cooktop & 2016 Refrigerator, Wet Bar off Family Rm with pass-thru to Patio. Upstairs Game & Media Rooms along with Three Bdrms & Two Full Baths. Beautiful Pool with waterfalls - resurfaced in April 2018! ROOF 2017! Pets considered on a case-by-case basis. Small pets under 25 lb preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5712 Cedar Grove Circle have any available units?
5712 Cedar Grove Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 5712 Cedar Grove Circle have?
Some of 5712 Cedar Grove Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5712 Cedar Grove Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5712 Cedar Grove Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5712 Cedar Grove Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 5712 Cedar Grove Circle is pet friendly.
Does 5712 Cedar Grove Circle offer parking?
No, 5712 Cedar Grove Circle does not offer parking.
Does 5712 Cedar Grove Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5712 Cedar Grove Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5712 Cedar Grove Circle have a pool?
Yes, 5712 Cedar Grove Circle has a pool.
Does 5712 Cedar Grove Circle have accessible units?
No, 5712 Cedar Grove Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5712 Cedar Grove Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5712 Cedar Grove Circle has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Gate
8025 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75024
The Encore Apartments
4700 Tribeca Ln
Plano, TX 75024
Junction 15
930 E 15th St
Plano, TX 75074
Carrington Park
3001 Communications Pkwy
Plano, TX 75093
Giovanna
1800 E Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75074
Cottonwood Ridgeview
9100 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75025
Gateway Crossing
380 Vistacourt Dr
Plano, TX 75074
Summer Meadows Apartments
6000 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75093

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District