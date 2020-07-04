5712 Cedar Grove Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool media room

Lovely Jeff Pfeifer Custom Home. This home shows beautifully! Designer finishes include Hardwood Floors, Crown Moldings, Plantation Shutters thru-out! Front yard re-sodded (4-2018) resulting in a fantastic drive-up appeal on this Interior lot. Two Bedrooms & two full Baths on the First Floor. Second bedroom has built-ins & could be used as a Study. Other features include Granite in the Kitchen with Gas Cooktop & 2016 Refrigerator, Wet Bar off Family Rm with pass-thru to Patio. Upstairs Game & Media Rooms along with Three Bdrms & Two Full Baths. Beautiful Pool with waterfalls - resurfaced in April 2018! ROOF 2017! Pets considered on a case-by-case basis. Small pets under 25 lb preferred.