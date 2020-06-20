5709 Rickshaw Lane

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated hot tub fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage hot tub media room

Lovely executive home recently updated with fresh interior paint and hardwoods on the entire first floor(minus the bathrooms.) Nice open floorplan that offers 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, study, game room and media room with wet bar for entertaining. Huge gourmet kitchen open to family with fireplace, stacked formals in front, generous master bedroom in the rear of home with spa like bath. Three car garage, fully sprinkled yard, fence and so much more. Walking distance to park at end of block,elementary school. A must see