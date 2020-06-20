All apartments in Plano
Last updated November 10 2019 at 5:08 AM

5709 Rickshaw Lane

5709 Rickshaw Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5709 Rickshaw Lane, Plano, TX 75094

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
hot tub
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
hot tub
media room
Lovely executive home recently updated with fresh interior paint and hardwoods on the entire first floor(minus the bathrooms.) Nice open floorplan that offers 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, study, game room and media room with wet bar for entertaining. Huge gourmet kitchen open to family with fireplace, stacked formals in front, generous master bedroom in the rear of home with spa like bath. Three car garage, fully sprinkled yard, fence and so much more. Walking distance to park at end of block,elementary school. A must see

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5709 Rickshaw Lane have any available units?
5709 Rickshaw Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 5709 Rickshaw Lane have?
Some of 5709 Rickshaw Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5709 Rickshaw Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5709 Rickshaw Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5709 Rickshaw Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5709 Rickshaw Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 5709 Rickshaw Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5709 Rickshaw Lane offers parking.
Does 5709 Rickshaw Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5709 Rickshaw Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5709 Rickshaw Lane have a pool?
No, 5709 Rickshaw Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5709 Rickshaw Lane have accessible units?
No, 5709 Rickshaw Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5709 Rickshaw Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5709 Rickshaw Lane has units with dishwashers.

