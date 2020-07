Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Upscale 3 story Townhome in a phenomenal location at the Shops at Legacy. Freshly painted throughout, Engineered wood floors, granite counter-tops, bar seating & stainless steel appliances. Amazing outdoor living space balcony! Walk to Shops at Legacy and just across the street from Legacy West! One minute drive to Tollway, 121 and Stonebriar Mall!