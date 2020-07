Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful Updated Home in 2017. Enjoy this 5 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath, 3 Living Areas including a Huge Game Room. One Living Area can be used as Dining Room. Home Accommodates One Bedroom Downstairs with Full Bath, Master Up with Split Bedrooms with a Large Game Room. Upstairs One Bedroom includes their personal Sink with access to the Upstairs Double Sink Bathroom. Large Backyard. Don't miss this opportunity to lease a wonderful Family Home.