5121 Meadowlark Drive

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities game room parking garage

Custom home in the heart of West Plano. Exquisite exterior details! Study boasts built ins, wood beam ceiling details & pocket doors. Soaring 2 story living room with bay windows accented by an eye-catching curved staircase and fireplace. A chef's kitchen designed for entertaining including an oversized walk in pantry! Large family room, casual dining with wet bar. Secluded master retreat! 3 additional bedrooms offering ensuite baths and gameroom upstairs. Relax on a flagstone patio with gas connectivity for outdoor cooking! 3 HVAC units to beat this Texas heat! Fully finished garage with storage and organization. Luxurious finished throughout this home will astound! Just minutes to shopping, dining & tollway.