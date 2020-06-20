All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 14 2020

5121 Meadowlark Drive

5121 Meadowlark Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5121 Meadowlark Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Custom home in the heart of West Plano. Exquisite exterior details! Study boasts built ins, wood beam ceiling details & pocket doors. Soaring 2 story living room with bay windows accented by an eye-catching curved staircase and fireplace. A chef's kitchen designed for entertaining including an oversized walk in pantry! Large family room, casual dining with wet bar. Secluded master retreat! 3 additional bedrooms offering ensuite baths and gameroom upstairs. Relax on a flagstone patio with gas connectivity for outdoor cooking! 3 HVAC units to beat this Texas heat! Fully finished garage with storage and organization. Luxurious finished throughout this home will astound! Just minutes to shopping, dining & tollway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5121 Meadowlark Drive have any available units?
5121 Meadowlark Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 5121 Meadowlark Drive have?
Some of 5121 Meadowlark Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5121 Meadowlark Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5121 Meadowlark Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5121 Meadowlark Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5121 Meadowlark Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 5121 Meadowlark Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5121 Meadowlark Drive offers parking.
Does 5121 Meadowlark Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5121 Meadowlark Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5121 Meadowlark Drive have a pool?
No, 5121 Meadowlark Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5121 Meadowlark Drive have accessible units?
No, 5121 Meadowlark Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5121 Meadowlark Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5121 Meadowlark Drive has units with dishwashers.

