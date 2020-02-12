5000 Andover Drive

Beautiful 4 bedroom in a quiet neighborhood with walking trails and park 2 blocks over! Tile and wood floors in living areas. Walk in ncloset. Lots of charm in this rental Looking for excellent tenants
Pets on case by case basis. Must be approved by landlord. Refund of pet deposit based on whether repairs needed due to animal neglect
Combo lock. 4976
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
