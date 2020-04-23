4924 Rasor Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage internet access key fob access new construction

New Plano Mid-Rise 2 Bedroom starting at $1748 with over 1100 sqft! Unique one and two bedroom floor plans feature a clean, modern style that add a touch of sophistication with the help of our many luxury apartment amenities. Quality materials, like white granite countertops and wood-style flooring, can be found throughout kitchens, living spaces and bathrooms. Details like keyless entry, NEST Wi-Fi enabled thermostats, and USB outlets add convenience by using smart technology. Located near the Sam Rayburn Tollway, making residents’ commute to work or play that much easier.