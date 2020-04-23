All apartments in Plano
Last updated October 31 2019 at 7:39 AM

4924 Rasor Boulevard

4924 Rasor Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4924 Rasor Boulevard, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
internet access
key fob access
new construction
New Plano Mid-Rise 2 Bedroom starting at $1748 with over 1100 sqft! Unique one and two bedroom floor plans feature a clean, modern style that add a touch of sophistication with the help of our many luxury apartment amenities. Quality materials, like white granite countertops and wood-style flooring, can be found throughout kitchens, living spaces and bathrooms. Details like keyless entry, NEST Wi-Fi enabled thermostats, and USB outlets add convenience by using smart technology. Located near the Sam Rayburn Tollway, making residents’ commute to work or play that much easier.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4924 Rasor Boulevard have any available units?
4924 Rasor Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4924 Rasor Boulevard have?
Some of 4924 Rasor Boulevard's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4924 Rasor Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4924 Rasor Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4924 Rasor Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 4924 Rasor Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4924 Rasor Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 4924 Rasor Boulevard offers parking.
Does 4924 Rasor Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4924 Rasor Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4924 Rasor Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 4924 Rasor Boulevard has a pool.
Does 4924 Rasor Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4924 Rasor Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4924 Rasor Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4924 Rasor Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

