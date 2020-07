Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful home in excellent West Plano location with great PISD schools. Lots of updates in recent years to include newer carpet, laminate floor, paint, water heater, HVAC, and blinds. Move in ready. One small pet allowed with $300 non-refundable deposit. Submit TAR application with photo ID and most recent month pay stubs or proof of income. $45 app fee per adult. Tenant and agent to verify information listed.