All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 4804 Bridgewater Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
4804 Bridgewater Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4804 Bridgewater Street

4804 Bridgewater Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4804 Bridgewater Street, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Exquisite home with warm hardwood floors that grace the family & dining rooms. Open kitchen features 42 inch cabinets, granite counter tops & Frigidaire Stainless Steel Gallery Series appliances, built-in microwave & more. All bedrooms upstairs. Granite in master bath and a serene shower. Hall bathroom to accompany the 2nd. & 3rd. bedrooms. Plano ISD & fabulous Pecan hollow Golf course. 5 mins to PGBT Hwy. Major employers, Plano Pkwy. & shopping are all close by. Yard & sprinkler system maintenance by HOA included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4804 Bridgewater Street have any available units?
4804 Bridgewater Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4804 Bridgewater Street have?
Some of 4804 Bridgewater Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4804 Bridgewater Street currently offering any rent specials?
4804 Bridgewater Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4804 Bridgewater Street pet-friendly?
No, 4804 Bridgewater Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4804 Bridgewater Street offer parking?
Yes, 4804 Bridgewater Street offers parking.
Does 4804 Bridgewater Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4804 Bridgewater Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4804 Bridgewater Street have a pool?
No, 4804 Bridgewater Street does not have a pool.
Does 4804 Bridgewater Street have accessible units?
No, 4804 Bridgewater Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4804 Bridgewater Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4804 Bridgewater Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI West Plano
5961 W Parker Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Creekside at Legacy
6300 Windcrest Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Lakeshore at Preston
3700 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Junction 15
930 E 15th St
Plano, TX 75074
The Colonnade At Willow Bend
1100 Meredith Ln
Plano, TX 75093
Camden Legacy Park
6600 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75024
Alta 289
7950 Preston Road
Plano, TX 75024
Summer Meadows Apartments
6000 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75093

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District