4804 Bridgewater Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Exquisite home with warm hardwood floors that grace the family & dining rooms. Open kitchen features 42 inch cabinets, granite counter tops & Frigidaire Stainless Steel Gallery Series appliances, built-in microwave & more. All bedrooms upstairs. Granite in master bath and a serene shower. Hall bathroom to accompany the 2nd. & 3rd. bedrooms. Plano ISD & fabulous Pecan hollow Golf course. 5 mins to PGBT Hwy. Major employers, Plano Pkwy. & shopping are all close by. Yard & sprinkler system maintenance by HOA included in rent.