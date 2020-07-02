All apartments in Plano
Last updated June 11 2019 at 6:08 AM

4708 Durham Drive

4708 Durham Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4708 Durham Drive, Plano, TX 75093
Preston Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This home shows like a model and is immaculate! The Owners spared no expense and upgraded everything with the builder! Gorgeous interior with high ceilings to make it light & bright. Built-in Refrigerator stays. Great location within the community away from busy intersection. Master suite is on the first floor with living, dining and kitchen! Private back patio enclosed with a cedar fence. Preston Villages is located within a minute from Trader Joes, Whole Foods, dining and retail of Park & Preston! Only 5 minutes to the Shops at Legacy, North Dallas Tollway and Bush Turnpike. Highly coveted Plano ISD!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4708 Durham Drive have any available units?
4708 Durham Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4708 Durham Drive have?
Some of 4708 Durham Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4708 Durham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4708 Durham Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4708 Durham Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4708 Durham Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4708 Durham Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4708 Durham Drive offers parking.
Does 4708 Durham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4708 Durham Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4708 Durham Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4708 Durham Drive has a pool.
Does 4708 Durham Drive have accessible units?
No, 4708 Durham Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4708 Durham Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4708 Durham Drive has units with dishwashers.

