4708 Durham Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

This home shows like a model and is immaculate! The Owners spared no expense and upgraded everything with the builder! Gorgeous interior with high ceilings to make it light & bright. Built-in Refrigerator stays. Great location within the community away from busy intersection. Master suite is on the first floor with living, dining and kitchen! Private back patio enclosed with a cedar fence. Preston Villages is located within a minute from Trader Joes, Whole Foods, dining and retail of Park & Preston! Only 5 minutes to the Shops at Legacy, North Dallas Tollway and Bush Turnpike. Highly coveted Plano ISD!