Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking

Shows like a model! Lovely remodeled home in a charming location. Upgraded wood floors, Upgraded bathrooms. Gourmet Kitchen features granite countertops, Lots of counter space. Located just minutes from Life Time Fitness (Legacy and Preston intersection), major highways, restaurants and shopping areas will make this one an easy choice! Side by side Refrigerator and Washer and Dryer are included. Rent includes limited yard service.