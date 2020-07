Amenities

A beautiful townhouse in the city of plano with 3 bedrooms, 2 living areas and 1 dining room. Master bedroom is very spacious, medicine cabinet and seperate vanities. the house includes energy efficient ceiling fans, double pane windows, electric water heater etc. The common features include sprinkler system, community pool and many more. Painted fresh and ready to go.