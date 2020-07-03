All apartments in Plano
Last updated April 13 2019 at 8:11 AM

4664 Wales Drive

4664 Wales Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4664 Wales Drive, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful one story house located in desirable neighborhood in Plano.The house offers 4 bedrooms,nice hardwood and ceramic tiles in all wet areas.Great school district and close to shopping malls and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4664 Wales Drive have any available units?
4664 Wales Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4664 Wales Drive have?
Some of 4664 Wales Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4664 Wales Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4664 Wales Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4664 Wales Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4664 Wales Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4664 Wales Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4664 Wales Drive offers parking.
Does 4664 Wales Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4664 Wales Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4664 Wales Drive have a pool?
No, 4664 Wales Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4664 Wales Drive have accessible units?
No, 4664 Wales Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4664 Wales Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4664 Wales Drive has units with dishwashers.

