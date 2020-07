Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful townhome with 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 car front entry garage, available now in Plano. Property features tons of upgrades including granite kitchen countertops, stainless steel energy star appliances, tile in all wet areas, breakfast bar, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, garden tub, separate shower, dual sinks, and much more. Washer, dryer, and refrigerator are included!! Property located in prime location near 121 making for easy commute.