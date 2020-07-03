4658 Penelope Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage new construction

Best location in Plano - close to 121 and tollway, shopping, dining and more! New downstairs vinyl wood floors, fresh carpet upstairs and paint. Updated kitchen with granite c-tops, SS appliances, includes the fridge, and full-size washer -dryer. Master up (oversized) with oversized closet and built-ins. Master bath with dual vanity and stand-up-tiled-shower. Huge game or playroom up. On private cul-de-sac street that backs trail. Community pool! There's a small grassed yard in back with a fence.