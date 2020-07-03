All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 4658 Penelope Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
4658 Penelope Lane
Last updated August 21 2019 at 2:50 PM

4658 Penelope Lane

4658 Penelope Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4658 Penelope Lane, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Best location in Plano - close to 121 and tollway, shopping, dining and more! New downstairs vinyl wood floors, fresh carpet upstairs and paint. Updated kitchen with granite c-tops, SS appliances, includes the fridge, and full-size washer -dryer. Master up (oversized) with oversized closet and built-ins. Master bath with dual vanity and stand-up-tiled-shower. Huge game or playroom up. On private cul-de-sac street that backs trail. Community pool! There's a small grassed yard in back with a fence.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4658 Penelope Lane have any available units?
4658 Penelope Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4658 Penelope Lane have?
Some of 4658 Penelope Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4658 Penelope Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4658 Penelope Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4658 Penelope Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4658 Penelope Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4658 Penelope Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4658 Penelope Lane offers parking.
Does 4658 Penelope Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4658 Penelope Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4658 Penelope Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4658 Penelope Lane has a pool.
Does 4658 Penelope Lane have accessible units?
No, 4658 Penelope Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4658 Penelope Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4658 Penelope Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

23Hundred at Ridgeview
2300 Kathryn Ln
Plano, TX 75025
Steeplechase Apartments
7301 Alma Dr
Plano, TX 75025
Villas of Spring Creek
6301 Stonewood Dr
Plano, TX 75024
The Livingston
6301 Windhaven Pkwy
Plano, TX 75093
Villas at Legacy
5301 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75024
The Huntington
4925 Rasor Blvd
Plano, TX 75024
Old Shepard Place
1520 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Giovanna
1800 E Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75074

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District