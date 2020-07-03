4620 Hinton Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Beautiful Updated Exec home with pool in Plano. Minutes away from Shops at Legacy, Mall, HW 121, and Dallas Tollway, Large Corner lot with private electric gate, and iron fence. Large backyard with a sparkling pool, grassy area and patio. Kitchen with Granite and breakfast bar, Travertine flooring entrance, formal living, dinning, and kitchen, Wood floor in study and living room, Luxury planks 2nd floor and MBR. Large utility room with sink first floor.lHuge MBR and study on first floor, 3 bedroom and game room on 2nd floor. No pets over 25 lbs. All showings need prior approval. NO SHOWINGS before 8:00 am or after 6:00 pm.