Plano, TX
4620 Hinton Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4620 Hinton Drive

4620 Hinton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4620 Hinton Drive, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Updated Exec home with pool in Plano. Minutes away from Shops at Legacy, Mall, HW 121, and Dallas Tollway, Large Corner lot with private electric gate, and iron fence. Large backyard with a sparkling pool, grassy area and patio. Kitchen with Granite and breakfast bar, Travertine flooring entrance, formal living, dinning, and kitchen, Wood floor in study and living room, Luxury planks 2nd floor and MBR. Large utility room with sink first floor.lHuge MBR and study on first floor, 3 bedroom and game room on 2nd floor. No pets over 25 lbs. All showings need prior approval. NO SHOWINGS before 8:00 am or after 6:00 pm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4620 Hinton Drive have any available units?
4620 Hinton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4620 Hinton Drive have?
Some of 4620 Hinton Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4620 Hinton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4620 Hinton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4620 Hinton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4620 Hinton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4620 Hinton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4620 Hinton Drive offers parking.
Does 4620 Hinton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4620 Hinton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4620 Hinton Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4620 Hinton Drive has a pool.
Does 4620 Hinton Drive have accessible units?
No, 4620 Hinton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4620 Hinton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4620 Hinton Drive has units with dishwashers.

