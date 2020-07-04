All apartments in Plano
4604 Versailles Lane

4604 Versailles Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4604 Versailles Lane, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Beautifully updated with new carpet and wood like tile, light and bright neutral gray tones, and lighting fixtures. The stunning high ceiling with a dual sided fireplace for both formal living areas also has a wet bar. This single level home with 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths has another informal living area facing the covered patio and pool. Gorgeous white subway tile in all 3 shower areas, a spacious laundry room, this home has it all! Great location near shopping, restaurants and close to 75 and George Bush freeway for commute. New roof and HVAC within the last year. Also for SALE, please verify schools before submitting application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4604 Versailles Lane have any available units?
4604 Versailles Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4604 Versailles Lane have?
Some of 4604 Versailles Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4604 Versailles Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4604 Versailles Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4604 Versailles Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4604 Versailles Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4604 Versailles Lane offer parking?
No, 4604 Versailles Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4604 Versailles Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4604 Versailles Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4604 Versailles Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4604 Versailles Lane has a pool.
Does 4604 Versailles Lane have accessible units?
No, 4604 Versailles Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4604 Versailles Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4604 Versailles Lane has units with dishwashers.

