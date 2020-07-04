4604 Versailles Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

Beautifully updated with new carpet and wood like tile, light and bright neutral gray tones, and lighting fixtures. The stunning high ceiling with a dual sided fireplace for both formal living areas also has a wet bar. This single level home with 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths has another informal living area facing the covered patio and pool. Gorgeous white subway tile in all 3 shower areas, a spacious laundry room, this home has it all! Great location near shopping, restaurants and close to 75 and George Bush freeway for commute. New roof and HVAC within the last year. Also for SALE, please verify schools before submitting application.