All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 4601 Dalrock Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
4601 Dalrock Drive
Last updated May 29 2019 at 5:48 PM

4601 Dalrock Drive

4601 Dalrock Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4601 Dalrock Drive, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
Welcome to stunning elegant open & bright 5 BR's, 4.1 baths, 3 LA'S in desirable Villages of White Rock Creek with exemplary Frisco ISD. Spacious 2 story high ceiling family room with fireplace and is also open to kitchen with granite counter top. This home welcomes all with a stacked formal living and dining area on one side and study with built in desk on the other. Master bedroom down with 3 other bedrooms upstairs. Media Room upstairs, all media equipment stays. Wood floors in formal living, dining and family room. Stairways one in Foyer and one in kitchen. 3 car garage backing up to a Legacy Walking Trail. Back yard with Covered Patio. Community Pool and Park. Don't miss out, this won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4601 Dalrock Drive have any available units?
4601 Dalrock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4601 Dalrock Drive have?
Some of 4601 Dalrock Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4601 Dalrock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4601 Dalrock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4601 Dalrock Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4601 Dalrock Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4601 Dalrock Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4601 Dalrock Drive offers parking.
Does 4601 Dalrock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4601 Dalrock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4601 Dalrock Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4601 Dalrock Drive has a pool.
Does 4601 Dalrock Drive have accessible units?
No, 4601 Dalrock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4601 Dalrock Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4601 Dalrock Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Thornbury at Chase Oaks
7101 Chase Oaks Blvd
Plano, TX 75025
Independence Crossing
6501 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Villas at Legacy
5301 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75024
Alexan Legacy Central
6550 Chase Oaks Boulevard
Plano, TX 75023
Carrington Park
3001 Communications Pkwy
Plano, TX 75093
Bel Air K Station
1045 15th Pl Ste.159
Plano, TX 75074
Camden Legacy Park
6600 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75024
Summers Crossing Apartments
1500 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District