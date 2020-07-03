4601 Dalrock Drive

Amenities

Welcome to stunning elegant open & bright 5 BR's, 4.1 baths, 3 LA'S in desirable Villages of White Rock Creek with exemplary Frisco ISD. Spacious 2 story high ceiling family room with fireplace and is also open to kitchen with granite counter top. This home welcomes all with a stacked formal living and dining area on one side and study with built in desk on the other. Master bedroom down with 3 other bedrooms upstairs. Media Room upstairs, all media equipment stays. Wood floors in formal living, dining and family room. Stairways one in Foyer and one in kitchen. 3 car garage backing up to a Legacy Walking Trail. Back yard with Covered Patio. Community Pool and Park. Don't miss out, this won't last long!