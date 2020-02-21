4580 Courtyard Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage hot tub

Stunning custom executive home in prestigious Deerfield West Plano on quiet, large cul-de-sac lot! Soaring ceilings, 2 gas FP's, granite with massive island in huge chef's kitchen with new SS appliances. Plantation shutters, extensive hand scraped hardwood floors with 2 Living areas & 2 Dining areas. Huge 1st Floor Master bedroom with sitting area, 4 pc ensuite jacuzzi tub, and 10 x 12 closet. 2 lawn areas, large diving pool & spa. 24x7 HOA guarded security. Tenant is responsible for yard care and pool care.

