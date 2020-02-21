All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 4580 Courtyard Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
4580 Courtyard Trail
Last updated October 24 2019 at 10:38 PM

4580 Courtyard Trail

4580 Courtyard Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4580 Courtyard Trail, Plano, TX 75024
Deerfield

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Stunning custom executive home in prestigious Deerfield West Plano on quiet, large cul-de-sac lot! Soaring ceilings, 2 gas FP's, granite with massive island in huge chef's kitchen with new SS appliances. Plantation shutters, extensive hand scraped hardwood floors with 2 Living areas & 2 Dining areas. Huge 1st Floor Master bedroom with sitting area, 4 pc ensuite jacuzzi tub, and 10 x 12 closet. 2 lawn areas, large diving pool & spa. 24x7 HOA guarded security. Tenant is responsible for yard care and pool care.
[Tenant & Tenant's agent to verify schools, room sizes, all info in listing prior to leasing] Visit our website, click (Rent), click (View Details) in this property listing for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4580 Courtyard Trail have any available units?
4580 Courtyard Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4580 Courtyard Trail have?
Some of 4580 Courtyard Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4580 Courtyard Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4580 Courtyard Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4580 Courtyard Trail pet-friendly?
No, 4580 Courtyard Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4580 Courtyard Trail offer parking?
Yes, 4580 Courtyard Trail offers parking.
Does 4580 Courtyard Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4580 Courtyard Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4580 Courtyard Trail have a pool?
Yes, 4580 Courtyard Trail has a pool.
Does 4580 Courtyard Trail have accessible units?
No, 4580 Courtyard Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4580 Courtyard Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4580 Courtyard Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Gate
8025 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75024
The Westside Apartment Homes
1515 Rio Grande Dr
Plano, TX 75075
The Place At Harvestree
5401 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Bel Air Plano
3500 Hillridge Dr
Plano, TX 75074
Bel Air at Willow Bend
2525 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
The Livingston
6301 Windhaven Pkwy
Plano, TX 75093
The Colonnade At Willow Bend
1100 Meredith Ln
Plano, TX 75093
Summers Crossing Apartments
1500 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District