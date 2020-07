Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel pool microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Two stories adorable TownHome with two living areas, two bedrooms and one and a half bath accommodate 2 car garage. Both bedrooms on the 2nd floor. Upstairs loft makes a great office or play area. Fenced patio and grass area in the backyard. Brand new stainless steel refrigerator! Conveniently located to the community pool. Award-winning Frisco ISD schools.