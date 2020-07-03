4553 Waterford Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous Custom made one story Single Family Home with no steps to enter and over $180’000 upgrades.

Modern Beautiful grey Tile throughout the house! Three fully remodeled full bathrooms and Italian shower doors. Artificial Turf in the front and back yard so you will never ever cut the grass nor waste water! Maintenance free yard! Green grass all year long!Beautiful Italian Window shades in the living room along with aluminum blinds in the kitchen area! All window are new and energy efficient with argon gas in them!

Brand new tankless water heater and build in cabinets in the Garage and a shiny Opoxy floor. beautiful double iron door and super modern medallion at the foyer!Also Fresh new light grey paint!