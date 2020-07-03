All apartments in Plano
Last updated June 23 2019 at 10:20 PM

4553 Waterford Drive

4553 Waterford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4553 Waterford Drive, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous Custom made one story Single Family Home with no steps to enter and over $180’000 upgrades.
Modern Beautiful grey Tile throughout the house! Three fully remodeled full bathrooms and Italian shower doors. Artificial Turf in the front and back yard so you will never ever cut the grass nor waste water! Maintenance free yard! Green grass all year long!Beautiful Italian Window shades in the living room along with aluminum blinds in the kitchen area! All window are new and energy efficient with argon gas in them!
Brand new tankless water heater and build in cabinets in the Garage and a shiny Opoxy floor. beautiful double iron door and super modern medallion at the foyer!Also Fresh new light grey paint!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4553 Waterford Drive have any available units?
4553 Waterford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4553 Waterford Drive have?
Some of 4553 Waterford Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4553 Waterford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4553 Waterford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4553 Waterford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4553 Waterford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4553 Waterford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4553 Waterford Drive offers parking.
Does 4553 Waterford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4553 Waterford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4553 Waterford Drive have a pool?
No, 4553 Waterford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4553 Waterford Drive have accessible units?
No, 4553 Waterford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4553 Waterford Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4553 Waterford Drive has units with dishwashers.

