Last updated August 14 2019 at 10:50 AM

4548 Oak Shores Drive

4548 Oak Shores Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4548 Oak Shores Drive, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
Wonderful family home in Preston Hollow with POOL!! Homes features an open concept with formal living area, formal dining, family room with fireplace, private master retreat including a garden tub, separate shower and walk in closet, large gourmet kitchen with island and additional secondary bedroom down. Upstairs features 2 additional bedroom, full bath and media room with screen. Enjoy these hot summer days relaxing in the backyard private pool to cool off! Close to 121, restaurants and shopping!! A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4548 Oak Shores Drive have any available units?
4548 Oak Shores Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4548 Oak Shores Drive have?
Some of 4548 Oak Shores Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4548 Oak Shores Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4548 Oak Shores Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4548 Oak Shores Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4548 Oak Shores Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4548 Oak Shores Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4548 Oak Shores Drive offers parking.
Does 4548 Oak Shores Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4548 Oak Shores Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4548 Oak Shores Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4548 Oak Shores Drive has a pool.
Does 4548 Oak Shores Drive have accessible units?
No, 4548 Oak Shores Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4548 Oak Shores Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4548 Oak Shores Drive has units with dishwashers.

