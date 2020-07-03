4548 Oak Shores Drive

Amenities
Wonderful family home in Preston Hollow with POOL!! Homes features an open concept with formal living area, formal dining, family room with fireplace, private master retreat including a garden tub, separate shower and walk in closet, large gourmet kitchen with island and additional secondary bedroom down. Upstairs features 2 additional bedroom, full bath and media room with screen. Enjoy these hot summer days relaxing in the backyard private pool to cool off! Close to 121, restaurants and shopping!! A must see!