Last updated May 16 2019 at 6:25 AM

4545 Hartford Drive

4545 Hartford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4545 Hartford Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

granite counters
fireplace
microwave
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
WHAT A GREAT HOUSE,Hardwoods, L.R. D.R. Master BR, and halls, Kitchen with Granite counters, back splash , cook top stove, and new floors C.T. Double SS Ovens, Lots of cabinets, a great breakfast room, plus Formal Dining R. Living Room with WBFP, Sun room with cabinet, Granite in both bath room counters, all Bedrooms have WI closets, Tile in all wet areas, and carpet in 2 secondary bedrooms. Roof in Dec 2016, Walking Distance to Trader's Joe's, at the corner of Park and Preston. A great home ready for you,
Animals 35 lbs or under. 24 MONTH LEASE ONLY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4545 Hartford Drive have any available units?
4545 Hartford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4545 Hartford Drive have?
Some of 4545 Hartford Drive's amenities include granite counters, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4545 Hartford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4545 Hartford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4545 Hartford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4545 Hartford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4545 Hartford Drive offer parking?
No, 4545 Hartford Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4545 Hartford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4545 Hartford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4545 Hartford Drive have a pool?
No, 4545 Hartford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4545 Hartford Drive have accessible units?
No, 4545 Hartford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4545 Hartford Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4545 Hartford Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

