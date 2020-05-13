All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4540 Risinghill Drive

4540 Risinghill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4540 Risinghill Drive, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Must see two-story single family home features highly popular floor plans with master bedroom downstairs. High ceiling and openness give plenty of natural light. Huge kitchen ideal for cooking/socials/big family. Lovely porch and patio for relaxing. Fabulous 4 bedroom and 3.5 baths. Cherry wood floor throughout first floor. Washer/Dryer, Brand new stainless fridge. New roof. Close to Stonebriar Mall, Highway 121 and Tollway. Desirable Frisco ISD in a quiet Plano neighborhood.

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/20969

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4474345)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4540 Risinghill Drive have any available units?
4540 Risinghill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4540 Risinghill Drive have?
Some of 4540 Risinghill Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4540 Risinghill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4540 Risinghill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4540 Risinghill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4540 Risinghill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4540 Risinghill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4540 Risinghill Drive offers parking.
Does 4540 Risinghill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4540 Risinghill Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4540 Risinghill Drive have a pool?
No, 4540 Risinghill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4540 Risinghill Drive have accessible units?
No, 4540 Risinghill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4540 Risinghill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4540 Risinghill Drive has units with dishwashers.

