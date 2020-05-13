4540 Risinghill Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Must see two-story single family home features highly popular floor plans with master bedroom downstairs. High ceiling and openness give plenty of natural light. Huge kitchen ideal for cooking/socials/big family. Lovely porch and patio for relaxing. Fabulous 4 bedroom and 3.5 baths. Cherry wood floor throughout first floor. Washer/Dryer, Brand new stainless fridge. New roof. Close to Stonebriar Mall, Highway 121 and Tollway. Desirable Frisco ISD in a quiet Plano neighborhood.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4474345)