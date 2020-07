Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Bright and light open Floor plan. Private patio is back to Nature view with creek,tree,green field,wooden area. Walk to Community pool. Vaulted ceiling with fireplace in family room. Good size kitchen hase walkin pantry. Two bedrooms and study area are on 2nd floor. New 2017 wood flooring though out. Quite community. Enjoy your relaxing and tranquil view. Refrigerator will stay with house.