4465 Odessa Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

MOVE IN TODAY!!! This fantastic home is ready for immediate move in! Property has recently received many updates, including fresh paint, lots of recessed lighting, etc. Cul-de-sac lot gives an impressive amount of space with a large back yard separated by a gated driveway. Rich wood floors in the main living and dining areas. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet space, vaulted ceilings, and skylights for an open feel. Full size laundry room with separate full size sink area with extra cabinets for storage. Large master bedroom and spacious bath which includes a garden tub and glass enclosed shower is separate from other bedrooms. This property in this location will not last long! COME SEE IT TODAY!!!