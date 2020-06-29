All apartments in Plano
Last updated February 28 2020 at 10:19 PM

4465 Odessa Circle

4465 Odessa Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4465 Odessa Circle, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
MOVE IN TODAY!!! This fantastic home is ready for immediate move in! Property has recently received many updates, including fresh paint, lots of recessed lighting, etc. Cul-de-sac lot gives an impressive amount of space with a large back yard separated by a gated driveway. Rich wood floors in the main living and dining areas. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet space, vaulted ceilings, and skylights for an open feel. Full size laundry room with separate full size sink area with extra cabinets for storage. Large master bedroom and spacious bath which includes a garden tub and glass enclosed shower is separate from other bedrooms. This property in this location will not last long! COME SEE IT TODAY!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4465 Odessa Circle have any available units?
4465 Odessa Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4465 Odessa Circle have?
Some of 4465 Odessa Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4465 Odessa Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4465 Odessa Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4465 Odessa Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4465 Odessa Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4465 Odessa Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4465 Odessa Circle offers parking.
Does 4465 Odessa Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4465 Odessa Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4465 Odessa Circle have a pool?
No, 4465 Odessa Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4465 Odessa Circle have accessible units?
No, 4465 Odessa Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4465 Odessa Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 4465 Odessa Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

