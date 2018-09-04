All apartments in Plano
4444 Ballinger Drive

Location

4444 Ballinger Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Low maintenance, updated one story. New luxury vinyl plank floors throughout (except for tile in the baths), granite in kitchen and baths, slate porch and 2 patio areas, recent low E windows, fresh paint, updated fixtures, vaulted ceilings and paneled accent walls, tons of natural light and way more outdoor space than you might think. 3rd bedroom would make a great study with french doors which open to the living room. Non-smoking tenants only. Pets considered on a case by case basis. $50 application fee per adult occupant. Agent is the owner and is a licensed real estate broker in Texas. Room measurements are approximate and the tenant is responsible for verification of all information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4444 Ballinger Drive have any available units?
4444 Ballinger Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4444 Ballinger Drive have?
Some of 4444 Ballinger Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4444 Ballinger Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4444 Ballinger Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4444 Ballinger Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4444 Ballinger Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4444 Ballinger Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4444 Ballinger Drive offers parking.
Does 4444 Ballinger Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4444 Ballinger Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4444 Ballinger Drive have a pool?
No, 4444 Ballinger Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4444 Ballinger Drive have accessible units?
No, 4444 Ballinger Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4444 Ballinger Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4444 Ballinger Drive has units with dishwashers.

