4444 Ballinger Drive

Amenities
Low maintenance, updated one story. New luxury vinyl plank floors throughout (except for tile in the baths), granite in kitchen and baths, slate porch and 2 patio areas, recent low E windows, fresh paint, updated fixtures, vaulted ceilings and paneled accent walls, tons of natural light and way more outdoor space than you might think. 3rd bedroom would make a great study with french doors which open to the living room. Non-smoking tenants only. Pets considered on a case by case basis. $50 application fee per adult occupant. Agent is the owner and is a licensed real estate broker in Texas. Room measurements are approximate and the tenant is responsible for verification of all information.