4444 Ballinger Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Low maintenance, updated one story. New luxury vinyl plank floors throughout (except for tile in the baths), granite in kitchen and baths, slate porch and 2 patio areas, recent low E windows, fresh paint, updated fixtures, vaulted ceilings and paneled accent walls, tons of natural light and way more outdoor space than you might think. 3rd bedroom would make a great study with french doors which open to the living room. Non-smoking tenants only. Pets considered on a case by case basis. $50 application fee per adult occupant. Agent is the owner and is a licensed real estate broker in Texas. Room measurements are approximate and the tenant is responsible for verification of all information.