4420 Brigade Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool

A beautiful & an elegant house on a Cul-De-Sac. One of the kind floor plan, hard to find. Must see. With 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths,gmrm,formal living & dining ,2nd living w-fireplace & built-in shelving plus an extra room upstairs for storage or kids music rm.. Huge POOL & yard & extended patio. Over-sized island kitchen w-granite c-top, abundance of cabinets, double oven & desk area. Mstr bdrm & one bedrm down, 3 bedrm up & gameroom & 2 full bath up. Walking distance to 3 exemplary schools,PSA,Carpenter Rec Ctr, parks & plygrnd.Few minutes to N Dallas Tollway, 121,Toyota HDQ, Shops of Legacy & Legacy West. Washer,dryer,fridge included.Furniture could stay if interested .

TAR app. no application accepted yet.