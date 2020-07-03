All apartments in Plano
Last updated July 29 2019 at 2:38 AM

4420 Brigade Court

4420 Brigade Court · No Longer Available
Location

4420 Brigade Court, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
A beautiful & an elegant house on a Cul-De-Sac. One of the kind floor plan, hard to find. Must see. With 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths,gmrm,formal living & dining ,2nd living w-fireplace & built-in shelving plus an extra room upstairs for storage or kids music rm.. Huge POOL & yard & extended patio. Over-sized island kitchen w-granite c-top, abundance of cabinets, double oven & desk area. Mstr bdrm & one bedrm down, 3 bedrm up & gameroom & 2 full bath up. Walking distance to 3 exemplary schools,PSA,Carpenter Rec Ctr, parks & plygrnd.Few minutes to N Dallas Tollway, 121,Toyota HDQ, Shops of Legacy & Legacy West. Washer,dryer,fridge included.Furniture could stay if interested .
TAR app. no application accepted yet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4420 Brigade Court have any available units?
4420 Brigade Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4420 Brigade Court have?
Some of 4420 Brigade Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4420 Brigade Court currently offering any rent specials?
4420 Brigade Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4420 Brigade Court pet-friendly?
No, 4420 Brigade Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4420 Brigade Court offer parking?
Yes, 4420 Brigade Court offers parking.
Does 4420 Brigade Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4420 Brigade Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4420 Brigade Court have a pool?
Yes, 4420 Brigade Court has a pool.
Does 4420 Brigade Court have accessible units?
No, 4420 Brigade Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4420 Brigade Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4420 Brigade Court has units with dishwashers.

