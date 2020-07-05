All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 4417 Elmhurst Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
4417 Elmhurst Drive
Last updated June 21 2019 at 10:13 PM

4417 Elmhurst Drive

4417 Elmhurst Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4417 Elmhurst Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Back on market-Available July 1- A beautiful spacious updated traditional home in the prestigious Highlands of Preston Ridge with award winning Plano ISD and Plano west HS. House opens to a soaring ceilings living area with floors to ceiling windows overlooking the pool and oasis back yard. Family room with fireplace and hardwood floors. Large kitchen with plenty of cabinets,island, SS double oven, gourmet gas cook-top and pot filler. Huge master on first floor with upgraded shower including stand alone tub with sparkling chandelier and large walk-in shower. 3 bedrooms, 2 bath on second floor. One room with attached bathroom and additional living room few steps up. Extended utility room and 3 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4417 Elmhurst Drive have any available units?
4417 Elmhurst Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4417 Elmhurst Drive have?
Some of 4417 Elmhurst Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4417 Elmhurst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4417 Elmhurst Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4417 Elmhurst Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4417 Elmhurst Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4417 Elmhurst Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4417 Elmhurst Drive offers parking.
Does 4417 Elmhurst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4417 Elmhurst Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4417 Elmhurst Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4417 Elmhurst Drive has a pool.
Does 4417 Elmhurst Drive have accessible units?
No, 4417 Elmhurst Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4417 Elmhurst Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4417 Elmhurst Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Domaine
6400 Windcrest Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Bel Air Downtown
1410 K Ave Suite 1105A
Plano, TX 75074
Bel Air Plano
3500 Hillridge Dr
Plano, TX 75074
Marquette at Preston Park
4701 Preston Park Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
Bel Air K Station
1045 15th Pl Ste.159
Plano, TX 75074
Camden Legacy Park
6600 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75024
Aura One 90
680 Executive Dr
Plano, TX 75074
Riachi at ONE21
9600 Coit Rd
Plano, TX 75025

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District