4417 Elmhurst Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Back on market-Available July 1- A beautiful spacious updated traditional home in the prestigious Highlands of Preston Ridge with award winning Plano ISD and Plano west HS. House opens to a soaring ceilings living area with floors to ceiling windows overlooking the pool and oasis back yard. Family room with fireplace and hardwood floors. Large kitchen with plenty of cabinets,island, SS double oven, gourmet gas cook-top and pot filler. Huge master on first floor with upgraded shower including stand alone tub with sparkling chandelier and large walk-in shower. 3 bedrooms, 2 bath on second floor. One room with attached bathroom and additional living room few steps up. Extended utility room and 3 car garage.