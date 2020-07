Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Charming Single story in PISD! Updated Eat In Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite Countertop. Spacious Family Room with Wet Bar and plantation shutters throughout the home, lots of natural light throughout the home! Private back yard with high board on board fence and a lovely sitting area!

Prime Plano location minutes from shopping, dining, restaurants, walk to schools.

Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer included in Lease!



Please note this is the listing agents property