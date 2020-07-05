4404 Denver Drive

Amenities

Outstanding location, close to Baylor Medical Center, a slew of restaurants, shops at park, preston and central to George Bush I190. Completely painted and new flooring, mini-blinds thru-out. Large vaulted ceiling living area with gas fireplace connected to dining room. Downstairs Master bedroom and Master bath newly remodeled with new tile, tub, plumbing, split closets in master bedroom. 4 bedrooms and 1 bath is upstairs with central living area in the middle. House has gas heat and hookups for gas dryer. Property will be move in ready Mar 1st.