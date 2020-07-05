All apartments in Plano
Last updated January 24 2020

4404 Denver Drive

4404 Denver Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4404 Denver Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Outstanding location, close to Baylor Medical Center, a slew of restaurants, shops at park, preston and central to George Bush I190. Completely painted and new flooring, mini-blinds thru-out. Large vaulted ceiling living area with gas fireplace connected to dining room. Downstairs Master bedroom and Master bath newly remodeled with new tile, tub, plumbing, split closets in master bedroom. 4 bedrooms and 1 bath is upstairs with central living area in the middle. House has gas heat and hookups for gas dryer. Property will be move in ready Mar 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4404 Denver Drive have any available units?
4404 Denver Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4404 Denver Drive have?
Some of 4404 Denver Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4404 Denver Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4404 Denver Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4404 Denver Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4404 Denver Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4404 Denver Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4404 Denver Drive offers parking.
Does 4404 Denver Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4404 Denver Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4404 Denver Drive have a pool?
No, 4404 Denver Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4404 Denver Drive have accessible units?
No, 4404 Denver Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4404 Denver Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4404 Denver Drive has units with dishwashers.

