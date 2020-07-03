4401 Crown Ridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Stunning home , updates & hardwood floors recently installed. Formal dining rm. & study. Large lvg. area with wall of windows OL backyard & patio with Pergola. Kitchen has Dbl.oven, MW, eating bar, Built-in desk & Kohler sink as well as a lovely Island. 5 Bedrooms up, one can be used as craft or reading rm. Large carpeted room off one bdrm. for childrens playroom R storage. Family rm. up TV room. Lg. Mstr. Bdrm. on 1st floor with sitting area. Updated bath with Bain jetted tub, vessel sinks, His & her vanities, walk-in closets. Two staircases. Walking & jogging paths nearby. Beautiful mature trees. Features: Clg. fans, Private Bkyd, 8 ft. fence.