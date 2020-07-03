All apartments in Plano
Last updated September 19 2019 at 6:38 AM

4401 Crown Ridge Drive

4401 Crown Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4401 Crown Ridge Drive, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Stunning home , updates & hardwood floors recently installed. Formal dining rm. & study. Large lvg. area with wall of windows OL backyard & patio with Pergola. Kitchen has Dbl.oven, MW, eating bar, Built-in desk & Kohler sink as well as a lovely Island. 5 Bedrooms up, one can be used as craft or reading rm. Large carpeted room off one bdrm. for childrens playroom R storage. Family rm. up TV room. Lg. Mstr. Bdrm. on 1st floor with sitting area. Updated bath with Bain jetted tub, vessel sinks, His & her vanities, walk-in closets. Two staircases. Walking & jogging paths nearby. Beautiful mature trees. Features: Clg. fans, Private Bkyd, 8 ft. fence.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4401 Crown Ridge Drive have any available units?
4401 Crown Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4401 Crown Ridge Drive have?
Some of 4401 Crown Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4401 Crown Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4401 Crown Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4401 Crown Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4401 Crown Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4401 Crown Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 4401 Crown Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4401 Crown Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4401 Crown Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4401 Crown Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 4401 Crown Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4401 Crown Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 4401 Crown Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4401 Crown Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4401 Crown Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

