Plano, TX
4317 Sahara Lane
Last updated March 26 2019 at 9:47 AM

4317 Sahara Lane

4317 Sahara Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4317 Sahara Lane, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
*** Community Pool *** Plano Schools *** Very well maintained house *** Like a brand new house *** Immaculate *** Completely remodeled and many upgrades *** Kitchen lighting system (Colors can be changed to any color with the remote control) *** Fire places are controlled with a remote control *** Large closets *** Brand new Granite in Kitchen and bathrooms, and Stainless steel appliances *** All brand new floors *** Brand new Shower *** Brand new kitchen *** Brand new bathroom sinks, faucets, mirrors, and light fixtures *** New Fence *** Even all Door Handles are new in oil bronze *** Sprinkler system, French Drain, Fiber cement siding, and more **** You will love this house ****

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4317 Sahara Lane have any available units?
4317 Sahara Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4317 Sahara Lane have?
Some of 4317 Sahara Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4317 Sahara Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4317 Sahara Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4317 Sahara Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4317 Sahara Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4317 Sahara Lane offer parking?
No, 4317 Sahara Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4317 Sahara Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4317 Sahara Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4317 Sahara Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4317 Sahara Lane has a pool.
Does 4317 Sahara Lane have accessible units?
No, 4317 Sahara Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4317 Sahara Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4317 Sahara Lane has units with dishwashers.

