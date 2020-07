Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carport fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

FOR RENT!! This very charming Plano home is ready for immediate move in. The well maintained property has four bedrooms, two full baths, and retains much of its original charm. The home also has a stunning backyard, nice size patio area, carport, and comes with refrigerator, washer, and dryer too. This will not last long. Lawn maintenance included in rent. MOVE IN TODAY!!