Home
/
Plano, TX
/
4205 Tallulah Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4205 Tallulah Drive

4205 Tallulah Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4205 Tallulah Dr, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
new construction
Take a tour of this designer inspired, 3 bed 3.5 bath townhome infused with more than $30,000upgrades, located in the heart of East Plano. This breath taking home is filled with immaculate upgrades from the upscale wood floors to the modernized bathroom design!

This home was built with extensive choices, such as:
- Upgraded Granite Counters (throughout Kitchen & Baths)
- Upgraded Carpet & Padding + Tiles
- Glass splashback in the Kitchen and Bathrooms
- Additional light fixtures
- Designer Sink(s)
- Standing Showers (All Baths)
- Upgraded wooden cabinets (throughout Kitchen & Bath)
& MUCH MORE- Come check it out!
Make an appointment today, and find your dream townhome! (For Sale or For Rent)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4205 Tallulah Drive have any available units?
4205 Tallulah Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4205 Tallulah Drive have?
Some of 4205 Tallulah Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4205 Tallulah Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4205 Tallulah Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4205 Tallulah Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4205 Tallulah Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4205 Tallulah Drive offer parking?
No, 4205 Tallulah Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4205 Tallulah Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4205 Tallulah Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4205 Tallulah Drive have a pool?
No, 4205 Tallulah Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4205 Tallulah Drive have accessible units?
No, 4205 Tallulah Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4205 Tallulah Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4205 Tallulah Drive has units with dishwashers.

