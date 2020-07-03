4205 Tallulah Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities new construction

Take a tour of this designer inspired, 3 bed 3.5 bath townhome infused with more than $30,000upgrades, located in the heart of East Plano. This breath taking home is filled with immaculate upgrades from the upscale wood floors to the modernized bathroom design!



This home was built with extensive choices, such as:

- Upgraded Granite Counters (throughout Kitchen & Baths)

- Upgraded Carpet & Padding + Tiles

- Glass splashback in the Kitchen and Bathrooms

- Additional light fixtures

- Designer Sink(s)

- Standing Showers (All Baths)

- Upgraded wooden cabinets (throughout Kitchen & Bath)

& MUCH MORE- Come check it out!

Make an appointment today, and find your dream townhome! (For Sale or For Rent)