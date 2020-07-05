All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 17 2020

4204 Lorimar Drive

4204 Lorimar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4204 Lorimar Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
gym
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
game room
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
West Plano home Boasts 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 3 Car. 1st floor game room or man cave with private bath - Could be a second Master. New Paint & Carpet. Backyard is Gorgeous with large gated diving pool, grill area, spa, covered seating, gas pit, sliding gate. Second furnished private outdoor space off kitchen. Hardwood floors, pool table, backyard privacy. Master has extra room which could be nursery, office, exercise or 2nd closet. Walk-in storage, 50 amp powering outside for RV or eclectic car. Must see this home to believe all of its features that will delight any occupant. West Plano Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4204 Lorimar Drive have any available units?
4204 Lorimar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4204 Lorimar Drive have?
Some of 4204 Lorimar Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4204 Lorimar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4204 Lorimar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4204 Lorimar Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4204 Lorimar Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4204 Lorimar Drive offer parking?
No, 4204 Lorimar Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4204 Lorimar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4204 Lorimar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4204 Lorimar Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4204 Lorimar Drive has a pool.
Does 4204 Lorimar Drive have accessible units?
No, 4204 Lorimar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4204 Lorimar Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4204 Lorimar Drive has units with dishwashers.

