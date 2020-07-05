4204 Lorimar Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym game room pool pool table bbq/grill hot tub

West Plano home Boasts 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 3 Car. 1st floor game room or man cave with private bath - Could be a second Master. New Paint & Carpet. Backyard is Gorgeous with large gated diving pool, grill area, spa, covered seating, gas pit, sliding gate. Second furnished private outdoor space off kitchen. Hardwood floors, pool table, backyard privacy. Master has extra room which could be nursery, office, exercise or 2nd closet. Walk-in storage, 50 amp powering outside for RV or eclectic car. Must see this home to believe all of its features that will delight any occupant. West Plano Schools.