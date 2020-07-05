All apartments in Plano
Plano, TX
4113 Saltburn Drive
Last updated August 14 2019 at 7:12 AM

4113 Saltburn Drive

Location

4113 Saltburn Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Totally Renovated, Airy, Light And Bright Describes This, Never Before Leased, Custom Home! Located In Coveted 'Stonewood Glen' Subdivision Which Features Tennis, Community Pool, Clubhouse, Playground & Neighborhood Social Events! Formal Living~Dining Combo* Butler's Pantry* Beautiful Island Kitchen Boasts Gorgeous Counters, White Cabinetry, SS Appliances, Double Oven, Refrigerator & Gas Range* Spacious Downstairs Master Retreat With Luxurious Bath* Secondary Downstairs Bedroom Has A Full Bath & Could Serve As A 5th Bedroom Or Private Study* Three Guest Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths And A GameRoom Complete The Second Level Of This Beauty* Backyard Oasis Includes Pool, Grill & Refrigerator! Free HOA, Pool & Yard Care!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4113 Saltburn Drive have any available units?
4113 Saltburn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4113 Saltburn Drive have?
Some of 4113 Saltburn Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4113 Saltburn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4113 Saltburn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4113 Saltburn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4113 Saltburn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4113 Saltburn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4113 Saltburn Drive offers parking.
Does 4113 Saltburn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4113 Saltburn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4113 Saltburn Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4113 Saltburn Drive has a pool.
Does 4113 Saltburn Drive have accessible units?
No, 4113 Saltburn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4113 Saltburn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4113 Saltburn Drive has units with dishwashers.

