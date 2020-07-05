4113 Saltburn Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse game room parking playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Totally Renovated, Airy, Light And Bright Describes This, Never Before Leased, Custom Home! Located In Coveted 'Stonewood Glen' Subdivision Which Features Tennis, Community Pool, Clubhouse, Playground & Neighborhood Social Events! Formal Living~Dining Combo* Butler's Pantry* Beautiful Island Kitchen Boasts Gorgeous Counters, White Cabinetry, SS Appliances, Double Oven, Refrigerator & Gas Range* Spacious Downstairs Master Retreat With Luxurious Bath* Secondary Downstairs Bedroom Has A Full Bath & Could Serve As A 5th Bedroom Or Private Study* Three Guest Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths And A GameRoom Complete The Second Level Of This Beauty* Backyard Oasis Includes Pool, Grill & Refrigerator! Free HOA, Pool & Yard Care!