4105 Eastleigh Drive
4105 Eastleigh Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
4105 Eastleigh Drive, Plano, TX 75024
Stonehaven Place
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
hot tub
Spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath home in Plano ISD. Formals, family and gameroom! Master bedroom and guest bedroom down. Light and bright with with view of backyard oasis complete with pool and spa.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4105 Eastleigh Drive have any available units?
4105 Eastleigh Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4105 Eastleigh Drive have?
Some of 4105 Eastleigh Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Amenities section
.
Is 4105 Eastleigh Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4105 Eastleigh Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4105 Eastleigh Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4105 Eastleigh Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 4105 Eastleigh Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4105 Eastleigh Drive offers parking.
Does 4105 Eastleigh Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4105 Eastleigh Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4105 Eastleigh Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4105 Eastleigh Drive has a pool.
Does 4105 Eastleigh Drive have accessible units?
No, 4105 Eastleigh Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4105 Eastleigh Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4105 Eastleigh Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
