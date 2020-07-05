4100 Whistler Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Custom Home with natural light and bright , large 4 bedroom single story home. 3 full baths and a 3 car garage! Large updated kitchen that feature granite counter tops . Updated flooring and painted through out the home. Newer heating and air with NEST control for anywhere in the world! Huge master bedroom and large master bath and walk in closets that will not disappoint! Secondary bedrooms are very spacious . Main living area is very large , most of the rooms feature crown molding! Great sized back yard with Rachio automatic watering system to save on water! Door bell via SkyBell motion activated and alerting, can be check via App and answer door ring anywhere in the world.