4100 Whistler Drive
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:02 AM

4100 Whistler Drive

4100 Whistler Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4100 Whistler Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Custom Home with natural light and bright , large 4 bedroom single story home. 3 full baths and a 3 car garage! Large updated kitchen that feature granite counter tops . Updated flooring and painted through out the home. Newer heating and air with NEST control for anywhere in the world! Huge master bedroom and large master bath and walk in closets that will not disappoint! Secondary bedrooms are very spacious . Main living area is very large , most of the rooms feature crown molding! Great sized back yard with Rachio automatic watering system to save on water! Door bell via SkyBell motion activated and alerting, can be check via App and answer door ring anywhere in the world.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4100 Whistler Drive have any available units?
4100 Whistler Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4100 Whistler Drive have?
Some of 4100 Whistler Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4100 Whistler Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4100 Whistler Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4100 Whistler Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4100 Whistler Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4100 Whistler Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4100 Whistler Drive offers parking.
Does 4100 Whistler Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4100 Whistler Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4100 Whistler Drive have a pool?
No, 4100 Whistler Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4100 Whistler Drive have accessible units?
No, 4100 Whistler Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4100 Whistler Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4100 Whistler Drive has units with dishwashers.

