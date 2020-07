Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking pool media room

Stunning 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Baths family home in Hickory Ridge built by Highland Homes! Warm, cozy feeling begins with the large front porch and flows through this home which boasts wood floors, Study with French Doors, gourmet Kitchen with a large breakfast island and beautiful Breakfast Room with bay window, amazing Master Suite, Game Room and Media Room. Covered back patio and great yard complete the picture! Neighborhood pool and award-winning Frisco ISD!