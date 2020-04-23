Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 4024 Hedgerow Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
4024 Hedgerow Drive
Last updated June 9 2019 at 10:17 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4024 Hedgerow Drive
4024 Hedgerow Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
4024 Hedgerow Drive, Plano, TX 75024
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great school. Nice 2-story home with all bedrooms up. Best price in the school district.
Showing agent or tenant candidate verify room dimension.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4024 Hedgerow Drive have any available units?
4024 Hedgerow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4024 Hedgerow Drive have?
Some of 4024 Hedgerow Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4024 Hedgerow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4024 Hedgerow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4024 Hedgerow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4024 Hedgerow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 4024 Hedgerow Drive offer parking?
No, 4024 Hedgerow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4024 Hedgerow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4024 Hedgerow Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4024 Hedgerow Drive have a pool?
No, 4024 Hedgerow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4024 Hedgerow Drive have accessible units?
No, 4024 Hedgerow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4024 Hedgerow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4024 Hedgerow Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Camden Legacy Creek
6400 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Lakeshore at Preston
3700 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Bel Air Plano
3500 Hillridge Dr
Plano, TX 75074
Custer Park
3400 Custer Rd
Plano, TX 75023
Greenbriar Apartments
1901 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Old Shepard Place
1520 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Hunters Glen
6400 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Aspire Townbluff
2821 Townbluff Dr
Plano, TX 75075
Similar Pages
Plano 1 Bedrooms
Plano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with Parking
Plano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Willow Bend
Stratford Estates
Downtown Plano
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District