All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 4024 Hedgerow Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
4024 Hedgerow Drive
Last updated June 9 2019 at 10:17 PM

4024 Hedgerow Drive

4024 Hedgerow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4024 Hedgerow Drive, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great school. Nice 2-story home with all bedrooms up. Best price in the school district.
Showing agent or tenant candidate verify room dimension.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4024 Hedgerow Drive have any available units?
4024 Hedgerow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4024 Hedgerow Drive have?
Some of 4024 Hedgerow Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4024 Hedgerow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4024 Hedgerow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4024 Hedgerow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4024 Hedgerow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4024 Hedgerow Drive offer parking?
No, 4024 Hedgerow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4024 Hedgerow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4024 Hedgerow Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4024 Hedgerow Drive have a pool?
No, 4024 Hedgerow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4024 Hedgerow Drive have accessible units?
No, 4024 Hedgerow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4024 Hedgerow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4024 Hedgerow Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Legacy Creek
6400 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Lakeshore at Preston
3700 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Bel Air Plano
3500 Hillridge Dr
Plano, TX 75074
Custer Park
3400 Custer Rd
Plano, TX 75023
Greenbriar Apartments
1901 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Old Shepard Place
1520 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Hunters Glen
6400 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Aspire Townbluff
2821 Townbluff Dr
Plano, TX 75075

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District