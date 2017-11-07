All apartments in Plano
Last updated July 12 2019 at 10:57 AM

4017 Aladdin Drive

Location

4017 Aladdin Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Traditional 4 Bed 2 Bath Home in Plano ISD! This home is located in a prime location. Home features decorative lighting, open floor plan and split bedrooms. Formal living area has wood flooring, ceiling fans, large windows and French doors that lead into a study-office. Eat-in kitchen hosts skylight, tons of cabinet space, built in microwave and center island. Second living area off kitchen is carpeted. Master w hard wood floors; bath has dual vanities, garden tub, separate shower, natural light. Covered patio w lush greenery.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4017 Aladdin Drive have any available units?
4017 Aladdin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4017 Aladdin Drive have?
Some of 4017 Aladdin Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4017 Aladdin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4017 Aladdin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4017 Aladdin Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4017 Aladdin Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4017 Aladdin Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4017 Aladdin Drive offers parking.
Does 4017 Aladdin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4017 Aladdin Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4017 Aladdin Drive have a pool?
No, 4017 Aladdin Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4017 Aladdin Drive have accessible units?
No, 4017 Aladdin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4017 Aladdin Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4017 Aladdin Drive has units with dishwashers.

