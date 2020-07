Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Nicely upgraded and well cared for! Not your average rental. Large living spaces. Kitchen and eat in breakfast open to very large living area. Enjoy the large Master with soaking tub and separate shower. Granite counters, appliances included, wood & tile floors, custom paint finishes a great place to call home. Plano schools, excellent location and easy access to major highways and shopping.