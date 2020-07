Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Updated 4 bedroom home in West Plano Schools! The formal living and dining are just off of the entryway. The kitchen opens to the Den which looks out onto the beautifully treed backyard. Kitchen updates include stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, sink, faucet, and backsplash. Great single-story home on one of the largest lots in the neighborhood. Community Pool. Close to dining and shopping