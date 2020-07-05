All apartments in Plano
3941 Cobblestone Court

3941 Cobblestone Court
Location

3941 Cobblestone Court, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
MOVE IN READY! This large 3 bedrooms (double masters), 2 baths is located at the award winning Plano ISD. All appliances new refrigerator, washer and dryer are included, all new energy efficient windows, new hardwood floors downstairs, and more. This lovely home provides a modern feel with light faux wood floors, granite countertop, travertine tile bath floors, and fresh paint colors. Vaulted 2-story ceiling and open floor plan, as well as the neutral colors, updated lighting and spacious living areas, tons of windows allowing lots of sunlight create a divine living space. Master suite is down with spacious bathroom including separate shower, garden tub, dual sinks, and walk-in closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3941 Cobblestone Court have any available units?
3941 Cobblestone Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3941 Cobblestone Court have?
Some of 3941 Cobblestone Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3941 Cobblestone Court currently offering any rent specials?
3941 Cobblestone Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3941 Cobblestone Court pet-friendly?
No, 3941 Cobblestone Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3941 Cobblestone Court offer parking?
Yes, 3941 Cobblestone Court offers parking.
Does 3941 Cobblestone Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3941 Cobblestone Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3941 Cobblestone Court have a pool?
No, 3941 Cobblestone Court does not have a pool.
Does 3941 Cobblestone Court have accessible units?
No, 3941 Cobblestone Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3941 Cobblestone Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3941 Cobblestone Court does not have units with dishwashers.

