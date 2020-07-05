3941 Cobblestone Court

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

MOVE IN READY! This large 3 bedrooms (double masters), 2 baths is located at the award winning Plano ISD. All appliances new refrigerator, washer and dryer are included, all new energy efficient windows, new hardwood floors downstairs, and more. This lovely home provides a modern feel with light faux wood floors, granite countertop, travertine tile bath floors, and fresh paint colors. Vaulted 2-story ceiling and open floor plan, as well as the neutral colors, updated lighting and spacious living areas, tons of windows allowing lots of sunlight create a divine living space. Master suite is down with spacious bathroom including separate shower, garden tub, dual sinks, and walk-in closet.